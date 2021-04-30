Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Cap of $688.85 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $5.38 or 0.00009290 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $688.85 million and approximately $38.36 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00038989 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00025575 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002954 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,855,101 coins and its circulating supply is 127,924,833 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars.

