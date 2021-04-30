Litecoin Cash Trading Up 34.1% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $6,586.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $752.71 or 0.01374276 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003124 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,645.29 or 0.97944269 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 721,323,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

