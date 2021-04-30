Litecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.88 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $269.29 or 0.00467705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion and $3.88 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

