Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in April

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.41. 133,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,232. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.
About Lithium Chile
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.