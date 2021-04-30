Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 48.7% in April

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.41. 133,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,232. Lithium Chile has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

