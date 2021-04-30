Lition (LIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,554.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 127.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 150.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a market cap of $786,579.69 and approximately $4,554.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,577.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.35 or 0.04787167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $985.48 or 0.01711560 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.29 or 0.00467705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.14 or 0.00722742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.41 or 0.00556488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00063147 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.21 or 0.00424141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

