LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce $251.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.20 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

