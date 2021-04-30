LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,789. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in LivePerson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.