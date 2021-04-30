LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Raised to $55.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 52,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,655. LKQ has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in LKQ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

