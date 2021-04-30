LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Raised to $60.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. LKQ has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in LKQ by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

