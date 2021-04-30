LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) PT Raised to $55.00 at Truist Securities

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,655. LKQ has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

