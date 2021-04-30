Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.55 ($0.61).

Several research firms have weighed in on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.43 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £32.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.84. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 45.86 ($0.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.