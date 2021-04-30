Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £224,815.50 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider Robin Budenberg purchased 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89).

LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 45.48 ($0.59). 189,477,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,449,906. The firm has a market cap of £32.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.84. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.86 ($0.60).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLOY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 46.17 ($0.60).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.