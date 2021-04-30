LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Up 88.0% in April

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SCD opened at $13.52 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

