Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,500 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 1,719,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 272.2 days.

Shares of LBLCF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.44. 26,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

