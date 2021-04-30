Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to $76.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $55.55. 1,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $56.69.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

