Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $378.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,795. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

