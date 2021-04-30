Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.84. 7,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,795. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

