Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

