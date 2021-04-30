Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LRENY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 93,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Get Lojas Renner alerts:

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lojas Renner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lojas Renner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.