Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS LRENY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 93,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. Lojas Renner has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
About Lojas Renner
