Loki Price Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,220.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.27 or 0.04869864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.07 or 0.01752067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00469663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.99 or 0.00728244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.00556796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00066510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.07 or 0.00424371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

