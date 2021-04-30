Loki Reaches Market Cap of $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.52 or 0.05100345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00486121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00751571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065216 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00434477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

