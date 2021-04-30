Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

