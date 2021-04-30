Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $699.98 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market cap of $699.98 million and $61.03 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

