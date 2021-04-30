L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $309.28

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €309.28 ($363.86) and traded as high as €340.60 ($400.71). L’Oréal shares last traded at €339.00 ($398.82), with a volume of 270,094 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €330.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €309.28.

L’Oréal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

