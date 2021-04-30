Lotto Trading Down 36.1% This Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $223.13 million and approximately $896,421.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lotto has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.59 or 0.00466829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.