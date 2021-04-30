Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $68.26 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,543,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,075,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,144,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

