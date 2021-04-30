Lufax Holding Ltd to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lufax in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LU. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

LU opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $64,237,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

