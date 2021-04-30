Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Down 5.1%

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.87 and last traded at $87.87. Approximately 18,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,693,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.64.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

