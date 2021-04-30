Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 19,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,954. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

