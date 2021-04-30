Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 19,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,954. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.
About Lumina Gold
