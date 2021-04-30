LunchMoney (LMY) Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $770,951.38 and $1,626.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

