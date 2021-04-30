Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$32.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.