LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $12,213.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00373847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,206,231 coins and its circulating supply is 11,198,999 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.