Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $7,533,012.40 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00.

On Monday, April 5th, David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $1,842,568.08.

On Monday, March 29th, David Lawee sold 18,580 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,208,257.40.

On Friday, March 26th, David Lawee sold 203,607 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $13,269,068.19.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56.

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $39,742,256.65.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $28,399,903.95.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $35,314,109.40.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after buying an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Lyft by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

