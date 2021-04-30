LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

LYB stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $103.74. 1,511,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,368. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $112.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.05.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.