M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Purchased by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. makes up approximately 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of M.D.C. worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,649,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,642,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 386,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.23. 2,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,364. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

