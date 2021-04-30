Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Shares of MFNC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $226.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

MFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

