MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. 17,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

