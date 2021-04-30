Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.70 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of M stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 593,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,288,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

