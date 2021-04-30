Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Magal Security Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magal Security Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAGS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,839. The firm has a market cap of $106.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Magal Security Systems has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Separately, TheStreet cut Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

