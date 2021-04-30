Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,579. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $48,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

