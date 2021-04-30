Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,588 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $47.31 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.