Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,579. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.