Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.200 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

MMP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,357. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

