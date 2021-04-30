Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $339.38

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.38 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 339.99 ($4.44). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23), with a volume of 17,898 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of £46.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 339.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.56.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.