Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Shares Down 0.2%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.