Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $4,420.26

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Maker has a total market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $244.30 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $4,420.26 or 0.07631245 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00071421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.20 or 0.00777239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00095422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00041671 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

