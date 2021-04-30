Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in April

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MKTAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,956. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. Makita has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Makita had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

