MalwareChain Price Up 13.6% This Week (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One MalwareChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,520.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002974 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MalwareChain Profile

MalwareChain is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,481,438 coins and its circulating supply is 7,423,528 coins. The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

