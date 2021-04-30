Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%.

TUSK stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,315. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $176.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $291,218.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $254,655.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,678.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

