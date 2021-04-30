Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.46

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.46 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 166.75 ($2.18). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 165.35 ($2.16), with a volume of 3,008,927 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 158.44 ($2.07).

The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.48%.

In other news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

