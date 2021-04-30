Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.46

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.46 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 166.75 ($2.18). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 165.35 ($2.16), with a volume of 3,008,927 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently commented on EMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 158.44 ($2.07).
The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.46.
In other news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).
About Man Group (LON:EMG)
Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.